We dug up old pics of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Kelli and Judy from each decade

Gals, we dug up old pictures of Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell from America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in each decade. The era-appropriate hairstyles from the 1990s and 2000s are sending me. Please enjoy.

Judy and Kelli were both Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in the 1980s

So, Judy Trammell was on the team from 1980 to 1984. Kelli Finglass joined in 1984, and danced until 1989. In a video for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders‘ YouTube, Judy Trammell and Kelli Finglass looked through archive material about the teams (and about themselves, naturally).

Here’s Judy, back in the day. Not going to lie, I’m surprised to see her with her hair tied back, since she and Kelli have made it the norm for the cheerleaders to keep long hair loose.

Judy said: “Somebody made me wear it that way. It’s a beady bob… whatever you call those things. It was hot at Texas Stadium, so you had to get your hair off your neck.” Judy called the ribbon she used “kind of dated”.

Here’s Kelli, back when she was a dancer (and blonde). Kelli commented: “Well, I weren’t picked for my dance, but Texie [Waterman, the choreographer] did tell me I was chosen for my smile.”

Woah, Kelli and Judy have been on reality TV since the 1990s

Neither Kelli nor Judy ever really left the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. In 1991, Judy was promoted to head choreographer and Kelli became the director.

In 1992, a TV show aired called The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Special. The documentary is a lot like America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, but from a different era. Judy and Kelli were both interviewed in the show.

Here’s Judy, making very similar facial expressions as she will on Netflix three decades later.

And here’s Kelli, with a different surname and a very intense perm.

Judy and Kelli were on Making the Team back in 2006

So, the CMT reality show Making the Team: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders ran from 2006 all the way until 2021. Yup, Judy and Kelli really have been judging women’s appearances on TV for that long!

This is what Judy and Kelli looked like in the very first season. Wow, those 2000s eyebrows are so thin that I have to squint to see them.

And here they are a decade later, in season 11 of Making the Team (which aired in 2016).

If you’re feeling nosy now, then here’s Reality Shrine’s handy guide to all the places you can watch Making the Team.

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