Where Leah and Sydney stand with each other after *that* Million Dollar Nannies drama

Basically, Leah and Sydney’s friendship on Million Dollar Nannies came to a halt when the latter was kept on, and Leah was fired after The Gs found out she had slept with a client. Basically, things have been tense ever since, with Sydney becoming super close to the family.

They were both hired at one point, but when Leah got fired, Sydney accepted a full-time position as a nanny, and obviously, Leah was livid. “We don’t really stand as friends right now, I guess you could say,” Leah told TV Insider. “I’m willing to hear her out.”

“We haven’t really had the conversation yet. I’m willing to hear her out, but I don’t think everyone deserves a seat at the table after that,” she added. The show was filmed last summer, and now that it’s airing, Leah says she “for sure” thinks the door will be open for her and Sydney.

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Camila from The Gs confirmed to Reality Shrine that Sydney’s contract has ended, and they “absolutely love her and want to rehire her as a nanny,” but admitted they haven’t spoken to Leah since firing her. October 2025 was the last Leah and Sydney posted pics together.

Instead, Leah has been close with Liv, who she now lives with, while she and Sydney are still following each other on Instagram. “I think we’ll both get to see each other’s side a bit more [on the show],” she explained. “I don’t understand exactly why she did what she did.”

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Camila told us: “Sydney has so much energy, she’s the perfect nanny for our oldest one. We had an emergency in the family, spoke to her about it, and she was like, ‘I’m getting on the next flight.’ We’ve met her boyfriend, but we’ve not spoken to Leah. There’s no bad blood.”

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