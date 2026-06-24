Meet the unconventional Erbinger family with three dads on Million Dollar Nannies

Million Dollar Nannies just dropped on Hulu, and it’s already giving us some of the most unique personalities on reality TV right now. But few are as compelling as Mark Ebinger, one-third of the three-father family unit that stole the show in the first episode. So, who exactly is Mark Ebinger on Million Dollar Nannies?

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Mark Ebinger, known affectionately as “Daddy Mark,” was once married to Tom Freeman, and together had twins, Beau and Coy, with the help of a surrogate. But when their marriage ended, their story certainly didn’t. After divorcing in 2019, the couple were adamant about not breaking up the family. So Tom decided to stay. Mark then remarried Moke Coffey, who has since stepped in as the twins’ third dad. Lucky kids.

It’s a living situation that raises eyebrows, but Mark is crystal clear on what it isn’t. Speaking with People back in 2025, Mark was adamant that the trio was “not a throuple.” They’re simply “three parents raising their kids together.” The family also remains close to their surrogate, Ashley, who is very much still in the twins’ lives.

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The three dads are known across social media under the handle @Our3Dads, where they document their unconventional but clearly loving family dynamic. It’s the kind of content that resonates because they’re insanely real and provide a glimpse into their untraditional, but very interesting, family dynamic. Their appearance on Million Dollar Nannies only amplifies that.

Mark summed up the family’s ethos perfectly when he said on the episode: “We’re here for the kids.” That one line says everything. Whatever the world makes of their arrangement, the Erbinger-Freeman-Coffey family is built on love and centred around their children. So much so, that they travelled to Ibiza to find their perfect elite nanny for Beau and Coy.

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