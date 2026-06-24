Every icon we know is (or isn’t) on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team for 2026-2027

Season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders covered the 2025-2026 football season. But preparations are underway right now for the 2026-2027 season. The next cohort of cheerleaders are at training camp as we speak. Once Judy and Kelli have whittled down the rookie candidates, the official team will be announced later this summer. Here’s a rundown of everybody we know definitely is (or definitely isn’t) at the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders training camp getting ready for the 2026-2027 season.

We know exactly who the next rookie candidates are

On 8th June, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Insta account posted a carousel of 2026’s rookie candidates at finals.

This cohort includes four dancers who auditioned for the team last year, but were eventually cut. Emily Awbrey and Savanna Dastrup, who both featured heavily in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, are back. Maci Quayhagen and Bri Lindenau also have another shot at making the team.

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The new faces include Amaiyah Naulls from Lake Elsinore, Aubrey Rogers from Santa Clarita, Courtney from Leesburg, Emma from Lenexa, Haley from Frisco, Kate Rogge from Austin, Kaycee Nieuwendyk from Highland Park, Lexi from Orlando and Mary Margaret from Little Rock.

Woah, the new group leaders have already been confirmed

On 18th June, the next batch of group leaders was announced all over socials. So, we know for certain that these veterans will be back – and with an upgraded role.

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The group leaders for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in the 2026-2027 season are: Charly Barby, Kennedy Ruff, McKenna Gehrke, Kylie Dickinson, Marissa Leschber, Sophia Laufer, Anna Kate Sundvold and Camille Sturdivant.

Some familiar faces won’t be on the DCC team this year

I’m afraid Reece Weaver has definitely quit the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Sorry. Megan McElaney, Madeline Salter and Lea Tunnell also retired at the end of the 2025-2026 football season.

Fear not, you haven’t seen the last of Kleine. Although we saw her retire in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three, she seems to still be doing plenty of media appearances for the team. Netflix viewers have speculated she might become an All-Star for the 2026-2027 season.

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