Hang on, did Kleine really quit the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders?! Here’s what’s happening

Throughout season three of the Netflix show America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the cast took it for granted that Kleine would retire after her fifth season. But did Kleine actually end up quitting the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders? What’s she up to now? It’s not as clear-cut as it seems.

Wait, didn’t Kleine retire in America’s Sweethearts season three?!

InAmerica’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three, Jenna took it for granted that the 2025-2026 football season would be Kleine’s last. This was Kleine’s fifth year on the team. There is no official rule forcing cheerleaders to retire after five seasons, but this has become the standard tenure for the DCC performers.

On 21st December 2025, Kleine posted a video on her Instagram of her performing at a game with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She captioned the video “One last time”. However, Kleine then commented underneath: “Til next year of course.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kleine Powell (@kleinepowell)

This comment led many fans to speculate that Kleine might go against tradition and try out for a sixth season.

However, the final episode of America’s Sweethearts season three contradicted this. If you’ve already binged the whole show, you’ll have watched Kleine Powell hand in her uniform (well, metaphorically, from a yacht). Kleine told Kelli she felt it was time for her to retire.

Kleine was still part of the DCC’s USO tour in 2026

She was among the dancers featured in 2026’s United Service Organisations (USO) tour throughout the spring and summer. On 18th June 2026, she posted a lengthy vlog about the trip.

She was doing promo for the DCC literally a week ago

Kleine minored in Japanese at the University of Kentucky. Last week, she was interviewed in Japanese on Tokyo TV about the World Cup. Kleine went to the stadium in Dallas, and donned her uniform and everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kleine Powell (@kleinepowell)

She can’t be entirely done with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, if she’s still doing media appearances for them.

So, what’s Kleine doing with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders now?

As far as we know, Kleine isn’t participating in rehearsals with the other veterans at training camp right now. However, she’s clearly not done with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, either.

This has led Netflix viewers to wonder whether Kleine might be elevated to All-Star status.

Kelli Finglass has explained what the All-Stars actually are. She told USA Today: “There are a few girls who, after spending their time with us, we’ll give them an extended contract to do appearances when our appearance load has gotten too heavy … he girls that are All-Stars are usually our most seasoned vets. They just can’t commit to the full football squad game commitment, but they can still do some on-and-off appearances and a few select performances.”

If a cheerleader is injured and can’t dance, then Kelli may summon an All-Star to take her place in the performance. The All-Stars act as reserve cheerleaders.

We don’t know for certain yet whether Kleine will officially be an All-Star for the 2026-2027 football season. The full line-up of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team is usually announced in mid-July. Hopefully, we’ll get official confirmation on Kleine’s exact role with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for 2026.

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