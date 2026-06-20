Kelli Finglass explains why Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are cut to 36, and don’t have reserves

The main dilemma of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three (and, let’s be real, of every season) is that too many talented rookies apply to join the team, and the coaches must cut some. But why do so many rookie cheerleaders have to be cut? Why does the team have exactly 36 members? Why can’t some of the less good rookie candidates join the squad as reserves or understudies? Wouldn’t it be handy to have some spares ready in case a cheerleaders gets injured, like Reece was in season three of the show? Kelli Finglass has nicely explained why the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders don’t include reserves.

Kelli Finglass told USA Today what the procedure actually is when a cheerleader gets injured and can’t perform. She explained: “Through the years, we’ve had different options. Right now, we have what we call All-Stars. There are a few girls who, after spending their time with us, we’ll give them an extended contract to do appearances when our appearance load has gotten too heavy – which it is now. So when we’ve had an injury in the past, we go back in time and would reach out to an All-Star to replace an injured cheerleader.”

She elaborated on why she likes call up an All-Star in an emergency, as opposed to having reserve cheerleaders as part of the team.

“It’s worked for us so far, knock on wood,” Kelli said, “and the girls that are All-Stars are usually our most seasoned vets. They just can’t commit to the full football squad game commitment, but they can still do some on-and-off appearances and a few select performances. And they’ve done brilliantly. It comes right back to them, the ones that are just a month or two out of the locker room. They’re still top of [their] game.”

On season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, we saw Kennedy sub in for Reece Weaver. Kelli explained: “We grabbed Kennedy, who was in the wings, and she learned all of Reece’s parts in one night, and we moved on. Honestly, it’s a testament to how interchangeable − in a strong way − they are as dancers to be able to jump in and help each other.”

Well, there we go.

If you’re curious, then in the 2025-2026 American football season, the All-Stars line-up also included Chandi, Kelcey, Armani, Claire, Dani, Darian, Elli and Jada.

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