Reece finally breaks her silence after leaving the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Reece Weaver has finally broken her silence about her decision to leave the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She officially announced her retirement in an Instagram post. Fans have been holding their breath ever since season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders dropped earlier this week. They watched her prepare to tell director Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell that she wouldn’t be coming back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Weaver (@reece_christinee)

The post is every bit as heartfelt as you’d expect from Reece. Rather than a simple farewell, she took fans all the way to the very beginning. Back to the spring of 2023, when she was newly engaged, weeks from graduating from Bama, training nonstop, and “completely unsure of what the future held.” She was, in her own words, “excited, nervous, scared, anxious, motivated—let’s just say I bubbled in “E. All of the Above.” Even so, she felt called to chase her the dream anyway.

Three years, three seasons, and one wedding later, she says her heart is “overflowing with gratitude.” She gave a warm shoutout to her teammates, the Cowboys, Cowboys Nation, and everyone who supported her. “The love shown to our team has been overwhelming, and I will never fully grasp what a gift this experience has been.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Weaver (@reece_christinee)

As for what’s next, Reece says she finds herself right back to where she started, “excited for what’s ahead, a little scared of the unknown, but filled with the same peace.” Her words: “I’m bubbling in “E” again.” She and her husband Will Allman have talked about moving back to Alabama, and it sound like that pull is getting stronger.

She closed off the post with a lyric that doubles as a perfect send off: “All my words fall short, I’ve got nothing new… So I throw up my hands and praise You again and again, because all that I have is a Hallelujah.” Reece is leaving the DCC exactly as she arrived. With faith, grace, and the whole fanbase in her corner. We can’t wait to see what she does next.

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