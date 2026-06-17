The heartwarming reason Reece retired from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and how Kelli felt

She felt like she was going to throw up before telling her coach

Reece Weaver has officially decided to retire from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, but there’s an important reason why she quit. On the show, she explains that her “cup is full,” but there’s a lot more to it. In her personal life, things have changed by a huge amount.

Why Reece Weaver retired from DCC

Well, the main reason behind Reece retiring is that she has just gotten married and moved to Alabama with her husband. She basically couldn’t commit to DCC anymore and would no longer be in Dallas to practice or perform, but she’d also been struggling with hip pain.

Things took a more severe turn towards the end of her final season when she suffered a high ankle sprain during rehearsals for their Christmas show. The injury ultimately sidelined her for two games as she worked with the team’s physical therapist to get back out.

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During season three, Reece had considered the idea of retiring and discussed it at length with her husband, who she married in 2024. The main thing that kept her on the team was that she loved doing it with her besties, and still feels uncertain of what she’ll do next.

She has “some really cool” opportunities in the works and “knows she’s supposed to take that leap.” Since then, she’s been committed to creating content for her one million followers, such as her series Floral Fridays, and has had TV appearances, such as on Grand Ole Opry.

Kelli reveals how she feels about Reece’s exit

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Kelli told USA Today: “Three years is a really full career. It really is. Reece, to use her words, her cup was full. She’s had a lot of experiences in her three years here, and she’s been such a positive light for us. I was sad the day she told us, but it made perfect sense.

“She is newly married and went back to Alabama. Of course, we’ll miss her. She made a lasting impression on our team and our fan base. She’s one of the darlings in the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She has nothing but great things in her future, so I’m very happy for her.”

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