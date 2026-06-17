Everything Outlast: The Jungle winners have been up to since securing $1 million prize

Nikki and Maddy are officially the winners of Outlast: The Jungle! They truly do deserve it, and it looks like they’ve been busy since winning half a million each. So, what exactly have they both been up to since bringing home that win?! I know I’m curious.

Nikki has continued to pursue acting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Nikki has continued to act in different shows since winning alongside Maddy. She’s also been working out, practised boxing, and taken part in lots of photoshoots. Based in Los Angeles now, she wrote, “2025 was such an incredible ride, and I cannot wait for 2026.”

She also had a starring role in Ride or Lie: Falling for the Racing Kingpin in Disguise, as well as Taxi Dad Major Son. Nikki has also spoken on platforms like Fund Intact Global, was a bridesmaid at one of her best friend’s weddings, and had a Misfits Boxing fight.

Nikki has appeared on the From Now On podcast, where she opened up about her ex, and has even slammed co-star Ben since the show. She said, “He stifled me as a person. Which he did. I have negative opinions of him overall. Just like he has negative opinions of me.”

Maddy is still a skilled animal hunter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Wasmer (@maddy.hunts)

Maddy Jones works as a photographer and hunts animals. To be honest, that hasn’t changed much since winning the show. She’s also been practising archery, going fishing, and travelling. She wrote, “This year was a little different for me. A lot of traveling, a lot of filming.”

“And what a privilege it always is to watch these beauties perform and put on a show. I will always be amazed by spring,” she added. Maddy also went turkey hunting and has even worked with brands like Grizzly Coolers in her newly-found influencer career.

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