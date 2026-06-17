Here’s who won Outlast: The Jungle, and what happened to the villains on Team Charlie

The final two episodes of Outlast: The Jungle have dropped on Netflix. At long last, we know who won the $1 million prize – and what became of all the annoying cast members. If you are two lazy to finish the show on Netflix and want the spoilers, then read on for the lowdown on the Outlast: The Jungle final (including exactly who won).

Nikki and Maddy won Outlast: The Jungle

The winners of Outlast: The Jungle are Maddy Jones and Nikki Hru. They’re what was left of Team Alpha by the final.

Yup, you read that correctly – Leiya Pillitteri was not among the winners of Outlast. Although she did join Team Alpha, Maddy and Nikki decided to boot her out on the very last night. Lovely! Leiya wasn’t quite as successful at the final few challenges as Maddy and Nikki were. Leiya struggled to keep an arrow on fire, and then tripped on rocks in a river during a hike. Maddy and Nikki thought their team would be stronger without Leiya – and of course, their shares of the $1 million prize would be bigger.

Team Charlie really flopped in the final

So much of the conversation about this show has centered on how the male contestants behaved towards the female contestants. In particular, the three men on Team Charlie – Braxton Fish, Brett Johnson and Wes Saunders – have faced criticism. So, it’s a rather satisfying that Outlast: The Jungle was won by two women in the end.

Team Charlie did not have a great time in episode seven. Brett had to fashion a bow for the team to use in the archery challenge. They failed to shoot the target with the flaming arrow. So, Team Alpha beat them into the final. Team Charlie were eliminated. Alas, what a shame (not).

Wait, what happened to Team Bravo?

Abby Chu and Pharoah Gayles decided to maximise their chances of success by trading away their beloved teammates for more equipment. Ah, what heart-warming scenes! They coerced Sarah into leaving so they could have a proper bow, then exchanged Morgan for a ferro rod.

Although Team Bravo slayed at the archery challenge, they messed up the hike. Pharoah messed up with the map-reading, and led Abby off through the jungle in the wrong direction. This slowed them down significantly. Team Alpha were able to reach the beach first, and win.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.