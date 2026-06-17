Old pictures of Love Island USA’s Kenzie Annis with her ‘ex-boyfriends’ have resurfaced

When Kenzie Annis revealed an insight into the last time she hooked up with someone before Love Island USA, people started to look into who her ex-boyfriends are. Several pictures have now resurfaced which appear to have been taken back at high school, with alleged exes.

She’s been saying on the show how she likes a cowboy, with several people worried that she’s wasting Caleb’s time. Since then, pictures have come up, but some people who appear to be her friends are clarifying that the guys in the photos are not her actual ex-boyfriends.

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Her ex-boyfriend from about six years ago is allegedly a Trump supporter. She’s recently received online backlash for allegedly being MAGA, as she was featured in a video with a Trump flag behind her, but her family have been adamant they’re anti-Trump.

However, since then, we’ve found an old video of her messing around with a guy who people think is her ex-boyfriend. It was posted on her TikTok page in 2020, where she’s seen smiling before turning the camera round on the man in question, who is wearing a face mask.

so kenzie’s family said she isn’t a trumpie but she was literally dating a trumpie who during their relationship attended trump rally’s and stormed the capitol hill on january 6th #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Y0XyoJq8g6 — lex (@hatemadeuluvme) May 29, 2026

A guy has commented, “Wanna steal some of my hoodies,” and looking at his TikTok page, he attended a Trump rally and stormed Capitol Hill in protest, during their relationship, on January 6th. The video stated, “Welcome to simp nation,” and they look pretty cosy.

All of this is amid rumours Kenzie was sneaking off to get with Corbin, despite being coupled up with Caleb. It’s all a bit confusing, especially as the photos being dug up are from over six years ago. Kenzie revealed she hadn’t had slept with anyone for a year and a half.

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