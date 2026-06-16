Love Island USA’s Beatriz Hatz clarifies her sexuality after viewers speculate

We’re only two weeks into Love Island USA season eight, and viewers are already forming weird theories on Islander’s personal lives. Plenty of viewers are making big assumptions about the cast’s sexualities based on stereotypes and delusion. Some viewers have declared Sol is bisexual because she has a pixie cut, Beatriz is a lesbian because she wears trainers, and Gabriel must be queer because… I don’t even know. None of these cast members spoke about their sexuality on TV. Now Beatriz is out the Love Island USA villa, she’s been able to address all this speculation about her sexuality.

In behind-the-scenes footage on Aftersun, we saw what Beatriz got up to right after leaving the villa. Beatriz video called her best friend, who filled her in on what Love Island viewers had been saying online. Beatriz’s friend said: “Bro, these b*tches swear that you’re gay … bro, it is a big thing on the internet.”

“Athletes are always put in that box,” Beatriz said, “like, ‘If you’re a female athlete, you’re probably gay!’

Beatriz’s friend continued: “Y’all insist on giving her a label that she doesn’t identify with. That’s weird for anyone, you know what I’m saying?”

“I’m just a tomboy,” Beatriz added, “Let me live my life. I love d*ck. Please!”

Guys, it’s 2026. It should not be a revelation to anyone that some female athletes are straight (or that plenty of queer women are very bad at sport).

Beatriz didn’t manage to find love in the Love Island villa. She was coupled up with Gabriel. However, after the public voted for the new bombshell Jen to be with Gabriel, Beatriz was left by her lonesome. Corbin chose to be with Melanie over Beatriz, so she was booted off the show. However, Beatriz shared on Aftersun that she’d be up for spending more time with Gabriel beyond Love Island.

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