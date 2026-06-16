Woah, JJ from Little Singles was on another reality TV show and worked with Miley Cyrus?!

Little Singles is a new TLC reality show which follows a friendship group of five little people. One cast member, JJ was actually on a different reality TV show before this. Oh, and she’s an OnlyFans content creator? Here’s a debrief on where you might know the Little Singles star JJ from.

Wait, which one is JJ?

JJ is 37 years old. She grew up in Connecticut. JJ works as a dancer and burlesque performer.

She was on another TV show, but with a different name

JJ’s full name is Jordanna James. She was a main cast member during season one of Little Women: NY. She was known as Jordanna on that series. JJ’s season of Little Women: NY aired in 2015. The show was one of many spin-offs of Little Women: LA.

JJ is still very good friends with Tiffani Chance, who starred in another spin-off, called Little Women: Dallas.

JJ from Little Singles is an OnlyFans content creator

Er, JJ’s OnlyFans page describes her as a “tiny 4’0″ pocket rocker who’ll live rent-free in your head”. JJ is open to making custom content, and is “super fetish-friendly” Her profile says: “Nothing shocks me, everything turns me on.” Her content has 163,200 likes.

She was a back-up dancer for Miley Cyrus?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordanna James (@jordanna_james)

Woah, JJ used to be a back-up dancer for Miley Cyrus in her Bangerz era. JJ and her colleagues even went on Today and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to promote the shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordanna James (@jordanna_james)



JJ was part of Miley’s performance at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2013. After another back-up dancer, Hollis Jane, wrote an essay on how the experience made her feel “ashamed”, JJ then defended Miley Cyrus in the media. She told Heat: “[Miley’s] not using anybody. She supports all shapes and sizes. She wants to embrace diversity – everyone’s different. That’s what I love about her. She’s giving us an opportunity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordanna James (@jordanna_james)



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