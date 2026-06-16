Steven McBee gives an update on how father is doing in prison after major fraud scheme

Steven McBee from The McBee Dynasty has spoken out about how his father is doing in prison. Steve McBee Sr was sentenced to 24 months in prison and another two years on supervised release once he gets out, for his involvement in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

He revealed to Entertainment Tonight how they “miss their family dinners” with his Dad and said: “We do [talk to him]. We’re looking forward to the 100-day countdown to when he gets out, which is awesome, and at his lodge, we’ve done a bunch of work over there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

They’ve put up a new pasture for his sheep, ready for when he gets home. Steven said: “The last five years have been the best times of our lives, but it has also been the most stressful. As far as who my Dad is as a person, he’s not without his flaws, I think that’s obvious.

“He doesn’t deny it himself, but he loves his family more than anything, and so, really it’s just the love for his family. Now he’s got that perspective of, ‘I no longer have a phone in my hand, I’m no longer getting calls from these banks, I’m no longer stressing.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve McBee (@steveamcbee)

“We grew so big so fast, and then with the exposure that we have, the government and justice department are going to look to make an example or say, ‘Hey, this is someone that has eyeballs. We’re going to do this farming operation to deter anything happening.'”

Steve was also ordered by the judge to pay $4,022,124 in restitution. In his final days before reporting to prison, Steve took to Instagram, where he shared a message thanking people for their support and encouraging them to visit the family’s website and order meat there.

“I just want to tell everybody thank you so much for all the thoughts and prayers,” he said. “The support has been overwhelming; I appreciate it so, so much. I stayed up ’til three a.m. last night trying to reply to everybody because I want to give that respect.”

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