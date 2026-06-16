Wes defends behaviour on Team Charlie as they’re branded ‘misogynists’ on Outlast: The Jungle

There’s been controversy following the release of Outlast: The Jungle, and Wes Saunders is now defending the behaviour of Team Charlie. The group was branded a group of misogynists after their treatment towards Leiya and Sarah, but he’s now had his say on the backlash.

Wes said: “You don’t get there without creating conversation, and Team Charlie is definitely doing that! Some people cheer us on, some people can’t stand us, but either way, people are invested. 👀. I signed up for a crazy experience in the jungle most would never try.”

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He also revealed it’s “easy to ignore 99% of people’s opinions.” In other posts, Wes wrote, “HATE SELLS. 💰 But let’s be honest there wouldn’t even be a show without Charlie. If I didn’t know any better, I’d hate us too!” Does this man ever stop, seriously?

Wes also said in a video: “Now I’ve come to terms with them wanting everybody to hate us, now I understand. I get it, that’s why y’all got us on the clip art. You knew what y’all were doing but it’s okay. Y’all ain’t going to break us trying to make us, what? Go Team Charlie.”

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His past has been pretty controversial, too. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed him up as an undrafted free agent. He was part of the team during two seasons, but was suspended for the first four games of the 2012 season for taking Adderall, as his prescription had lapsed.

The Steelers axed Wes on 12th October 2012. The Indianapolis Colts nabbed him five days later. Wes was suspended for the first eight games of 2013. According to the NFL, this was “for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances”.

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