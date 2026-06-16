Outlast: The Jungle’s Sean details what actually happened off-screen when he fell in the fire

Objectively, the most dramatic part of Outlast: The Jungle was when Sean Jacobs fell into a fire. Based on what we saw on Netflix, it wasn’t quite clear what exactly happened. Thankfully, Sean has now gone into detail about everything that happened before and after he fell into the fire on Outlast: The Jungle.

So, Sean and his teammates at Bravo Camp needed to boil water. However, they struggled to maintain the fire, as the weather was very humid and the fireplace was cluttered with ash.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “It was our first pot of water in the morning and it was just rotated. So, I was trying to get it going, and it took me about 45 minutes to get it going. Marshall, Pharaoh, and I were talking about high school football and sharing stories and having a great time. I felt good.

“So, I’m in a squat and I stand up too fast, and I was out, and that’s when I fell on it. But the time between me falling and being pulled out was arguably less than five seconds.”

He continued: “Marshall pulls me out and I come to immediately and I’m like, ‘What just happened?’ I just got dragged out of the fire, stood up and everyone was looking at me like, ‘What did you do?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ So, I freaked out and looked down, and my skin was peeling off my legs … The pain hadn’t started yet, and I was still in shock. This was within, like, 30 to 45 seconds after me getting up. And I just started screaming the F-word. I was like, ‘You gotta be f**ing kidding me!’ We were doing so well, we were the strongest team on the game board.”

25 per cent of Sean’s body was covered with second-degree burns. As his left leg hit the boiling water, it now has “a gnarly dragon-shaped elephant-skin scar”. Skin began coming off from two fingers of Sean’s left hand, and his right forearm.

A medic was with them anyway, so Sean was taken care of “immediately”. He explained: “Obviously I fell into dirt, sticks, sand, and so much stuff was in there, and so the medic walked me to the beach. It’s a very shallow beach, so I walked 50 yards out into the ocean through the sand churning up and I just kind of floated out there trying to lightly get some stuff out of there and just have an existential moment in the oceans of Panama.” As it was low tide, a helicopter was able to land easily and take Sean to hospital.

Sean spent four weeks in the Panama clinic. Doctors put him under anaesthesia six times to clean out his legs.

Both Sean and his wife Laura have thanked the crew and cast from Outlast: The Jungle for helping him. After watching the show, Laura wrote on her Insta: “As a wife, this is extremely hard to watch (or even think about), but I’m so grateful for Marshall and Pharaoh being there and getting Sean out of that fire so quickly. Also, to see and hear their emotions after. This was more than a game in that moment. Thank you both, truly, from the bottom of my heart.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.