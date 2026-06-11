Inside the wholesome life of Outlast: The Jungle’s Sean, from loved-up marriage to fitness

Sean is one of the Outlast: The Jungle cast members who sadly had to go home to his family following an incident. He has been married for several years, to the wife he runs a fitness coaching business with, but life before living in Florida was already really wholesome.

He’s an African aid worker, but was prepared to steal food to win the show. Before his beach days, Sean spent years working in refugee camps, wildlife rehab centres, and remote villages as an aid worker and animal rescuer. He’s also a nature and animal enthusiast, obvs.

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Sean and his wife are really open about their decision not to have kids, saying they’d rather spend their money on adult-only inclusive trips over day care and diapers. They’ve been married for ten years and together for 18, and appear to spend most of their time on holiday.

He’s currently the founder and head coach of a social enterprise in Nairobi, Kenya, called Shujaa Performance, focusing on health and fitness education. Ben is also the executive director of Ubuntu Society NPO in Tampa, Florida, where he’s worked since 2022.

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He’s super busy, because he’s also the business owner of Jacobs Fitness in Florida, which he launched in 2018. Ben has worked towards his ventures since he was back at university, as he has a degree in Exercise Science, as well as in Psychology.

Sean and his wife live with their rescue dogs, which is how they first bonded when he met her in 2008 and sent her reels of puppies. He’s actually applied for Survivor 10 times but never quite made it onto the show – but don’t worry, Netflix saw their opportunity!

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