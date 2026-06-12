A detailed look at the Love Island USA star Beatriz Hatz’s very impressive athletics career

Beatriz Hatz is mostly known to people as a Love Island contestant. However, she deserves more appreciation for her very impressive athletics career. She’s legit, like, achieved things in her life!

Here’s a proper look at Beatriz Hatz’s athletics career before her time on Love Island USA.

Beatriz from Love Island is only 25 years old

Her birthday is 7th October 2000. Beatriz has a congenital condition called Fibular Hemimelia. She was born without a fibula in her right leg. The limb was amputated below the knee when she was 10 months old.

She took up athletics at school

While she was a student at D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School in Colarado, a friend made a bet with her about who could compete at Varsity level first. Beatriz had a go at several activities such as basketball, karate, skiing, snowboarding, soccer and softball. However, track and field athletics was where she really excelled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beatriz Hatz (@bhatz_track)

Beatriz’s coach encouraged her to compete at a higher level. In 2018, she was named the US Paralympics High School Female Track Athlete of the Year. She won 100-metre and 200-metre races at world junior championships.

Beatriz has competed in the Paralympics twice

She was chosen for the USA team for Tokyo 2020. Beatriz competed in several women’s T64 events. She came fifth in long jump and sixth in the 100 metres.

Beatriz also competed in the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships. She finished fourth in the long jump, and seventh in 100-metre sprint. Although these are pretty amazing achievements, Beatriz wasn’t contented. She learned the prosthetic leg she’s been using was designed for somebody about 30 pounds heavier than her. A prosthetist fitted her with a new blade. “It was like jumping on concrete versus jumping on a trampoline,” she told Team USA, “it was an insane difference.”

She won a bronze medal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team USA (@teamusa)



Beatriz did even better at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024. She came 9th in the 100 metres race, and fifth in the 200 metres. Beatriz won a bronze medal for Long Jump. Yay for her!

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