Bryce’s resurfaced posts from six years ago prove he is the best man on Love Island USA

Bryce from Love Island USA is the supportive king we all knew he was, as his posts from six years ago have actually found something good for once. It turns out he’s all for transgender health being a human right, and spread awareness about the Palestine and Gaza war.

Let’s be honest, all Islanders have their pasts dug into. And while Bryce appears to have deleted these Instagram reshares to his Story from his highlights, people think the reshares prove he’s a good man – and they even line up with Trinity’s posts about raising awareness.

This is the first time Ive seen fans dig into an islander’s past and find something good #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/smOwJvkRL9 — new Era (@studlov3r) June 11, 2026

It turns out Trinity wrote a post that said: “I love political baddies like wdym despite of your different niches (art, makeup, fashion, etc) you never hesitate talking about the real issues in your stories/reels and u dgaf about losing followers (bcos the real ones stay).”

One viewer wrote: “This might be the bare minimum but when he felt a little bit off his age gap with trinity and even mentioning how he didn’t want to “steal her youth” I knew he was one of the good ones or had sense,” while another acknowledged he was bullied at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)

Trinity and Bryce appear to reshare the same political ideas on social media. He was on Wattpad and Tumblr years ago, and even featured in a selfie with Kendall Jenner, so he’s been pretty open about his opinions and has even had fanfic written about him!

Love Island USA sometimes sees the Islanders get stick for being MAGA or right-wing, so this is a change for once. Some contestants have even been removed for old videos resurfacing of them saying offensive slurs or language, but in Bryce’s case, the man can do no wrong.

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