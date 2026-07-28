Leah Kateb looks so different after Love Island USA, so what work has she had done?

A new TikTok video of Love Island USA runner up Leah Kateb has sparked speculation about whether she’s had work done since her time on the show, as she does seem to look vey different. So, let’s have a look into some of the speculation about what she’s had done, as well as what she’s confirmed herself.

Leah has previously been open about what she has and hasn’t done, and has previously confirmed that she doesn’t get “any type” of Botox done, and that whilst she used to get it, alongside fillers, she’s since had it all dissolved. She added: “The last time I got it was in my shoulders almost two years ago.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Kateb (@leahkateb)



However, she did confirm that she’s had work done to her teeth, responding to one follower that she’d had composite bonds applied to her teeth rather than veneers.

Another person previously commented that they thought Leah was “on peptides, from the bruising on her tummy from injections.” Leah shut down their claims, responding: “Actually that’s from me using a heating pad and that’s not a bruise it’s a scar from a burn. Just discoloration but nothing will make me stop. Why is it so hard to believe I actually train considering my man is in the gym every single day lol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Kateb (@leahkateb)



Under one of her most recent posts, a follower admitted that they “didn’t even recognise” Leah, which she put down to her change in hair colour, saying: “I didn’t realize how much changing my hair color would make you guys say this haha.”

Whilst there has also been some speculation that Leah could have undergone a rhinoplasty this has never been confirmed, and it appears that her more recent change in appearance is as a result of weight loss and a stunning new hair colour. Obsessed to say the least.

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