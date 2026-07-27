Joe Giudice has written a tribute after her tragic death, so who was Victoria Zardoya?

Joe Giudice has written a beautiful tribute to a girl called Victoria Zardoya, who tragically died after a fall. He shared how Victoria was “like a daughter to him,” adding how “a simple fall while having fun could take a beautiful life is heartbreaking.”

Victoria was Milania Giudice‘s best friend and was close to the Giudice family as a whole. She often went to festivals with Milania, hung out with the family, and was a student at the University of Tampa. Teresa Giudice shared how the family “loves Victoria” at her funeral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria (@_victoriazardoya)

Audriana, one of Teresa’s four daughters, claimed their friend’s death “doesn’t feel real and she doesn’t think it ever will.” Victoria was just 20 years old and Joe wrote: “There are no words for this kind of pain. I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania.”

“We were neighbours for years, and you became part of our family. I can’t believe you’re gone. Life is so fragile. In one moment, everything can change. Please don’t take a single day or the people you love for granted,” Joe added in his tribute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Giudice (@joe.giudice)

Victoria was a finance student who was due to graduate in 2028. She worked as a nanny in New Jersey for two years, and received her high school diploma from Morristown Beard School in 2024. Victoria’s tragic death happened during a boating accident, reports claim.

On July 24th, Victoria had travelled to Florida with friends, and reportedly fell, sustaining fatal injuries while exploring the ruins of an old Fort on Egmont Key which is at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Her friend, Ross Umentum, who was there, wrote: “She was incredibly loved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Umentum (@rossumentum)

“What was supposed to be one of the best weekends of our lives ended with your parents planning your funeral. One day I’ll see you up there and be able to say I’m sorry for bringing you to that stupid island that day that ended with you on the flight of life helicopter.”

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