Lewis Hamilton ‘absolutely sees a future’ with Kim Kardashian as relationship gets serious

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have taken a serious step in their relationship after a source has claimed that Lewis “absolutely sees a future” with Kim.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source claimed that Kim feels as though she’s “finally met someone who’s her equal,” while Lewis “absolutely sees a future with her.”⁠

The source continued: “Kim feels more confident than ever about who she is and what she wants in a relationship. Everyone close to her can see just how happy she is.”⁠ Her sister Khloe also “⁠thinks Lewis is exactly the kind of partner Kim deserves” and that “Khloé feels like he brings out a fun, carefree side of her.”⁠

And according to a Closer report, Lewis is also spending a lot of time with her children and “Kim wants Lewis to be a big part of the kids’ lives.” The source added: “Right now, North is the one who needs the most support. He’s very careful not to overstep the boundaries.”

Lewis has reportedly become “one of North’s biggest cheerleaders” and often tells her “how proud he is” of her progress.

Lewis has previously publicly responded to his relationship with Kim after an interviewer commented that he seemed to be a “much happier man this year”, with another asking whether that was because of his “fast car or new girlfriend.”

He responded: “That’s a good one. Once you spend a year with this team, Ferrari is still the most iconic team of all-time. You know, they’ve had a difficult period of time. It’s such an amazing team, and they’ve been so welcoming.

“The first year was obviously very tough, but for us to finally see the hard work that we’ve all been putting in get us back to where we want to be and of course, of course, Kim.”

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