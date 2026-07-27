Nic confirms split from Olandria as he breaks silence on their breakup after Love Island USA

Nic has finally broken his silence over his split from Olandria after Love Island USA, however he’s also getting backlash for having the post only be available to viewed if you’re subscribed to his TikTok, which currently costs just over $6 per month.

However, luckily for us people have kindly screenshotted his statement, as he posted: “To Nicolandria community: The rumours are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I wanted to clear the air. We will continue to love each other always. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy.”

The split between Nic and Olandria was first reported last week after a source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying that they “decided to part ways.”

The source shared: “The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection. They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Olandria had addressed those who doubted her relationship with Nic, commenting: “Why is it your business? Are your bills getting paid? Are you touch-deprived? Go get a man; go do something with your life. Why does it matter if me and Nic are together?

“When we were at Coachella, people in the comments were like, ‘Oh, I just needed proof that they saw each other this week.’ Why are you so invested in people that don’t know you? That part kind of creeps me out, because I’m never that invested in someone’s relationship, and I’m not living for the internet. I don’t always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do.”

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