Love Island USA’s Kenzie slams claims she’s a Trump supporter just because she’s ‘blonde and white’

Love Island USA star Kenzie has clapped back over claims that she’s a Trump supporter, following fake pictures of her in a MAGA hat at the start of the season.

Addressing the subject on a recent livestream, she responded to one viewer who claimed she was MAGA, replying: “That’s so funny ‘cause I’m not a Trump supporter. You guys can f*** the f*** off. Just because I’m blonde and white doesn’t mean I’m a f***ing Trump supporter. What the hell?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)



Her family had previously shut down rumours that Kenzie was a Trump supporter, with her brother explaining that neither Kenzie or any of his family are Trump supporters, saying that the claims “couldn’t be further from the truth.” He added: “Me and my family are very against the Trump administration. We have never voted for Donald Trump.”

Kenzie’s father also addressed the accusations that Kenzie is MAGA, telling TMZ that she isn’t a Trump supporter and neither is anyone else in their family.

Kenzie also addressed backlash she’d received for exploring the most connections out of anyone else in the villa when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

She shared: “I don’t know why the girls were holding me to a different standard. Especially after getting out, it does feel, like, sexist almost, because I’m not a male and it’s like I can’t move like them maybe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)



She continued that she “didn’t feel that supported at that time,” and that the criticism affected her friendships “a little bit” on the show.

She added: “But we did get over it and we talked about it. But yeah, it definitely hurt. I was feeling like I wasn’t allowed to talk to two people at once. It just made no sense in my mind. I’m like, ‘Where are we right now?’ I’m very confused and feeling like I was just getting s*** on over and over for exploring when no one was closed off.”

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