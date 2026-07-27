The real reason Emma wears a wig on 90 Day Fiancé, because she’s finally shut down rumours

Emma from 90 Day Fiancé has shared why she always wears a wig on the show. Since she first appeared on the dating series, there’s been speculation online about the reason behind her natural hair never making an appearance, and it’s actually for a wholesome reason.

She responded to the rumours, confirming that she doesn’t wear the wig for medical reasons. Emma said, “just love to wear them 🩷,” in the comments of her Instagram post, and it’s not just hair but her makeup that she loves putting on herself. Love that for her!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Perry (@emmaaperry_)

In middle school, Emma would show off her natural hair but started to experiment with dying and putting heat on it. Then in high school, she started wearing hair extensions, before she began to wear synthetic hair for her first-ever wig, so she’s always done it.

She then made her first human hair wig, which she made herself. Emma would wear blonde wigs before moving onto dark hair wigs, and that’s what she’s continued to do ever since. She’s now 29 years old, meaning she’s been literally wearing wigs for over a decade!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Perry (@emmaaperry_)

One person joked that they drink every time she touches her wig, and Emma responded with laughing emojis. She’s done an entire TikTok video on the overwhelming amount of questions she gets about her wigs, saying her hair is “already thin but got even more thin.”

Emma said her hair was thinning because she was using so much heat and dye. “My hair got extremely damaged and I was getting bald spots at the nape of my neck from the heaviness of the clips. So I realised I was compromising the health of my natural hair,” she said.

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