RHOSLC’s Angie K breaks her silence amid separation from estranged husband Shawn Trujillo

RHOSLC‘s Angie K has now broken her silence after reports came out of her separation from husband of three decades, Shawn Trujillo. Months ago, the married couple apparently went their separate ways, and Angie has finally revealed how she’s doing mentally.

She told Us Weekly that she’s “going through a lot right now” while promoting her GoDaddy School of Hustle podcast. “I think that it’s just very real and raw challenges that friends deal with. She’s [Mary Cosby] going through a lot and I’m going through a lot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Katsanevas (@angiekatsanevas)

“I would like to say I was a born hustler but I was raised by a hustler,” she said. “I was raised by a dad that wore both hats. He was the mom, he was the dad. He worked all day, he came home, he did the laundry, he cooked, he did the yard work, the garden, all of it.”

Angie added: “And my dad never felt sorry for himself. He had seven children, and he was a single dad after my mom passed.” In January, Angie revealed how being on RHOSLC has impacted their business and marriage, on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, following rumours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Katsanevas (@angiekatsanevas)

Angie said: “To me, that was the most hurtful part of me coming on the show to think Shawn shouldn’t be brought into anything and we’ve been married for 30 years. You know, we’ve been in business for 27 years now and there’s some great exposure for your business.”

Shawn exclusively told Reality Shrine: “After all the assumptions and continued speculation, much like the statement I’ve made on the previous issue, I am compelled to defend who I’ve followed on social media [ divorce coaches]. This has nothing to do with Angie.”

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