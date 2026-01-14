RHOSLC’s Angie K finally breaks her silence on husband Shawn Trujillo after divorce rumours

'That was the most hurtful part of me coming on the show'

Following divorce rumours, Angie K has finally broken her silence on her husband, Shawn Trujillo, and how The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has impacted their business and marriage, during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

Angie said: “To me, that was the most hurtful part of me coming on the show to think that Shawn shouldn’t be brought into anything and we’ve been married for 30 years. You know, we’ve been in business for 27 years now and there’s some great exposure for your business.”

“But did we need it? No, we were already at max capacity. We had multiple locations and, you know, years under our belt, so yeah. There are those risks, but you know, you really just have to stand strong in who you are, your values, the brand you’ve built,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Katsanevas (@angiekatsanevas)

Angie continued: “Our business, we stay focused on. It’s continuing to grow and be successful, but I always say you wanna attract women that are aspirational, but there are risks to bringing women like that on the show because there are others with nothing to lose.”

She said some are “willing to say anything, so it’s a fine line. A lot of women would never do this show.” Angie went on to say it was former cast member Monica Garcia who was “supposed to be my friend, and then a week in, she was saying horrible things about me.”

“That’s why I pulled away. You know, it’s like, yeah, you can get those women that’ll come on and say anything, but it’s going to detour successful women like myself and others that will not want to be a part of this,” Angie concluded of going on RHOSLC.

Shawn exclusively told Reality Shrine: “After all the assumptions and continued speculation, much like the statement I’ve made on the previous issue, I am compelled to defend who I’ve followed on social media. This has nothing to do with Angie.”

He continued: “I simply have someone close to me going through a rough time. This person sends me pages with thoughts and info on what they are going through. It’s as simple as that. Nothing more nothing less. I understand we are in the public eye.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.