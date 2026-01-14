MrBeast has a $2.6 billion net worth, so why is he claiming he’s absolutely broke?

MrBeast is the internet’s favourite billionaire… who says he’s broke. If you’re totally confused, then same.

One minute, Jimmy Donaldson is giving away islands, Lamborghinis, and suitcases of cash, the next he’s casually telling the Wall Street Journal he has “negative money” and is borrowing just to keep things moving.

Naturally, the internet is spiralling. So, how can someone worth an estimated $2.6 billion be living like a struggling startup founder?

What is MrBeast’s net worth in 2026?

Let’s start with the headline number everyone keeps throwing around.

In 2026, MrBeast’s estimated net worth sits at around $2.6 billion, largely based on the valuation of his company, Beast Industries, which has reportedly been valued at roughly $5 billion, per Business Insider.

Jimmy owns a majority stake, which makes him a billionaire on paper.

But here’s the important part. That money isn’t sitting in a bank account somewhere waiting for him to splurge on designer sneakers.

His wealth is tied up in his business, the YouTube channels, Feastables, MrBeast Burger, massive Amazon projects like Beast Games, and a rapidly expanding media empire that now employs hundreds of people, reports PEOPLE.

In other words, he’s rich in assets, not cash. And there’s a huge difference.

When people hear “billionaire,” they imagine yachts, private islands, and endless shopping sprees. But MrBeast runs his life like a Silicon Valley founder.

His fortune is locked into a private company that can’t easily be cashed out without selling shares, losing control, or sending shockwaves through investors. Until then, his billions are basically theoretical, impressive, powerful, and very real, but not something he can tap like a debit card.

That’s why he keeps saying he’s only a billionaire “on paper.” Because technically, he is.

How is he in the negative?!

This is where things get juicy.

In a recent Wall Street Journal interview, MrBeast shocked fans by admitting he currently has negative money. As in, he’s actively borrowing. Yes, the same guy who hands out millions in YouTube videos.

“It’s funny talking about my personal finances because no one ever believes anything I say,” he explained. “They’re like, ‘You’re a billionaire.’ I’m like, that’s net worth. I actually… I have negative money right now. I’m borrowing money. That’s how little money I have.”

He went on to joke that technically, everyone watching the video probably has more money in their bank account than he does, because his wealth is locked into his company.

He laughed: “If you subtract the equity value of my company, which doesn’t buy me McDonald’s in the morning, or whatever.”

So how does that happen?

Because MrBeast reinvests everything, per PEOPLE. His videos cost millions to produce. His businesses require huge teams, massive infrastructure, and nonstop expansion.

He reportedly keeps less than a million dollars in his personal bank account and pays himself just enough to live comfortably, because every spare dollar goes back into building bigger, crazier, more viral projects.

This is classic founder behaviour. And, he doesn’t even seem bothered.

“I just don’t really think of it,” he told the WSJ. “I wake up, I just work. I’m just so busy working. I don’t really think about my personal bank account, if that makes sense. I’m just laser-focused on making the greatest videos possible and building the business as big as possible.”

