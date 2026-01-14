‘This is disgusting’: Alabama Barker speaks out against ICE as Kardashians stay silent

'I can’t live my life normally with the guilt of staying silent'

Alabama Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker who is married to Kourtney Kardashian, has spoken out against ICE following their actions in Minneapolis.

She posted a video of ICE allegedly arresting a US citizen before making the statement.

Alabama is the first member of the family to have condemned their behaviour, describing it as “disgusting.”

Alabama Barker clarified that what ICE is doing is “not okay” and that “speaking up is the bare minimum.”

Her statement read: “The way people are being treated right now is devastating. Families are being torn apart, fear is being normalized, and humanity feels like it’s being overlooked. These are real people with real lives, and they deserve dignity, safety, and compassion.

“There is already so much hatred in the world. Adding more cruelty is not the answer. I believe there has to be a better, more humane way forward—one rooted in empathy, understanding, and care.”

She continued: “We can’t speak about morality, humanity, or even the idea of making this country “great” while choosing to treat people this way.

“This is not okay. This is disgusting. There is already so much hatred in the world; cruelty cannot be the answer.

“I can’t live my life normally with the guilt of staying silent. What’s happening is horrible, and speaking up feels like the bare minimum when so many people are hurting. We have to do better.”

She added: “Watching this unfold is painful. No one should ever be made to feel disposable. We can and must do better. ICE is disgusting, if you think different you are the problem.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.