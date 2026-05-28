Jimmy breaks silence over Perfect Match split as he slams Ally’s behaviour during finale

Jimmy has finally spoken out about the Perfect Match finale, revealing that the reactions he gave were before he found out that Ally had “lied to him” during the episode. He explained that the editing made him look like he didn’t “have a backbone” and he doesn’t like “how that came off one bit.”

Jimmy explained in the video his real feelings about Ally and her behaviour during the Perfect Match finale, saying: “So I wanted to wait before saying anything, but I wanted to clear one thing up immediately. The scene of me smiling and saying I wouldn’t change anything about our story was filmed before I found out I was being lied to.

“So I woke up to a bunch of comments and reactions to a version of events that didn’t really unwind the way I experienced it. Taking the high road doesn’t mean the situation didn’t affect me, doesn’t mean I don’t have a backbone, it doesn’t mean I like being lied to, but that’s what it comes off like.”

He continued: “I did not leave the finale happy or unbothered by any means. I take a ton of pride in having composure, being very patient, handling my relationships maturely when I’m able to, and I think that came off as a big sign of weakness, and like I just brushed everything off. I don’t like how that came off one bit.

“I think by trying to protect her and not talk about a woman in the bedroom, alcohol, all these things it gives this perception that I wasn’t affected by the situation and that couldn’t be farther from the truth. I understand her wanting to move past it quickly, not wanting to talk about in the group or even publicly, I get that.”

Jimmy added: “I actually had a lot to say to other cast members and defend myself in a lot of ways and I just fully shut down the remainder of the finale. But yeah there’s a lot of conversations that still happened off camera because we weren’t having them on camera, which is kinda unfair to me but y’know? I came off like I had zero backbone and that’s not the case at all. So, the way this was wrapped is just not sitting right with me.”

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