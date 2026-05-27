They were voted out early on, but are Perfect Match’s Chris and Kayla still together?

Now that the Perfect Match season four finale has officially dropped, with Sophie and Dave somehow making it all the way to the win, people are still far more invested in Chris Dahlan and Kayla Richart.

While Sophie and Dave walked away as the perfect match, Chris and Kayla left behind one of the most confusing relationship timelines the show has seen in ages.

Their connection started almost immediately after Kayla entered the villa. She picked Chris for a date despite him already being matched with Mackenzie, and from there the pair became attached at the hip ridiculously quickly. So quickly, in fact, that the rest of the cast became deeply suspicious.

Not long after coupling up, Chris and Kayla were dumped from the house after their castmates accused them of not being there “in pursuit of a genuine connection.” Which felt ironic considering they were one of the only couples actually acting obsessed with each other.

The dumping clearly blindsided them both, and Chris made a point of telling Kayla this wasn’t the end for them. Which, judging by everything that happened after filming, might actually have been true.

While Kayla and Weston made it to the end together, Kayla revealed that her heart was still with Chris. Apparently, Kayla and Chris had been communicating through Spotify messages on the production-issued iPads while in the house. Once production discovered the unauthorized messaging, Spotify was removed from everyone’s iPads for the rest of filming, and the rest of the cast definitely wasn’t thrilled about it.

In an interview with Tudum, Ally spilled: “Chris was dating Natalie, and now he’s dating Kayla again. Then Jimmy and I were together, then we weren’t together. Now, he’s hanging out with Natalie all the time,” she explains. “It’s a big old confusing thing, but we’re fine.”

Som according to Ally, Chris and Kayla did rekindle things after leaving the show. At least temporarily.

People also noticed the pair leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts after filming wrapped, which only intensified the rumours they were still together. But then Kayla appeared to completely derail the speculation with one Instagram Story.

She posted: “october-may, still single.”

Which is either a very blunt confirmation she and Chris didn’t work out, or the two of them have one of those exhausting “we’re together but not officially together” reality TV relationships that requires a flow chart to understand.

At this point, it looks like Chris and Kayla absolutely tried to make things work after Perfect Match, but whether they ever became an actual official couple is still unclear.

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