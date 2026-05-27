Dave breaks his silence over split from Sophie after winning Perfect Match together

Whilst Sophie and Dave won Perfect Match together, they split shortly before going on their prize holiday together, and now Dave has spoken out about what really happened between them.

Speaking to New Idea, Dave explained that they spent a whole day to themselves after the show finished filming, saying: ““We were lucky, we had late flights the next day, so we had a full day to ourselves in Mexico. Everyone was leaving during the day, and we had another 24 hours together. We went out for dinner, walked along the beach, had pina coladas, and it was nice.”

The pair then went back home, and it was about six to eight weeks until they saw each other again for their holiday to the Maldives, as Dave told Sky News: “You can pick a holiday anywhere in the world on Netflix’s dime so we picked the Maldives. I think the budget was about US$15,000, but they went well over for us, so it was really nice.”

The pair struggled with the distance whilst waiting to see each other again, explaining: “Communication dropped off on both of our ends with the time difference and the ocean between us, you know what I mean? It was our lives sort of came back to normal, and you realise ‘oh sh*t, this is gonna be difficult.'”

The pair decided to end things on the first day of their Perfect Match prize holiday, with Dave recalling telling Sophie that he just wanted to be friends. He explained: “We only knew each other for eight or nine days during filming. We’re not together. We never put a label on it. But the time that we had in the house and stuff like that, it was so special.”

The pair had a “quiet conversation” on the first day in the Maldives, with Dave telling Sophie that he didn’t want to “lead” her on by having “a romantic relationship on this holiday” only to return to the opposite sides of the world and “pretend.”

He continued: “So we had a great holiday as friends and experienced that together, and it was awesome. Such a nice trip. I think we’re the only two people who friend-zoned each other in Maldives history,” he says with a laugh.

“I think if it was going to work, it would have worked, but it sort of, it went the way it did, and I’m super glad that we’re close.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.