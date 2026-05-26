Um, Desi Bling’s Satish Sanpal gifted son from first marriage an absolutely WILD billionaire gift

The cast of Desi Bling have become the internet’s latest obsession thanks to their endless luxury and wildly unfiltered comments. Amid all the backlash surrounding billionaire couple Satish and Tabinda Sandal, people have only just realised there’s an entire part of Satish’s life the show barely touched on at all: His first marriage and his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabinda Sanpal (@tabinda.sanpal)

Before the yachts, Satish was actually married years before meeting Tabinda, and the lore keeps getting deeper.

The couple recently faced huge backlash after Tabinda made comments on the show about Satish partying with other women. During one episode, she casually said: “Satish goes out partying, I know that he goes out with girls. When there’s a different girl every time, it’s okay, but if it’s the same girl every time, then you think it’s a problem.”

People accused the pair of “normalising infidelity”. While everyone was busy dissecting their marriage, people also started digging into Satish’s past relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella Satish Sanpal (@isabellasatishsanpal)

Turns out, the 41-year-old businessman was married at just 21 years old and has a son from his first marriage. The son hasn’t really appeared on the show, which is why loads of people had absolutely no idea he even existed.

Meanwhile, Satish and Tabinda have now been married for nine years and share a daughter together called Isabella, aka Bella, who has featured on the show.

But it’s Satish’s son who has already started making headlines in his own right. In 2025, his son Lakshya Sandal reportedly became one of the youngest people in the UAE to own a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge after his father gifted him the ultra-luxury SUV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Sanpal (@satish.sanpal)

Most people get driving lessons and maybe a slightly battered Fiat 500. Lakshya got a blacked-out Rolls-Royce worth an eye-watering amount of money.

The revelation has only added more fascination around the Sanpal family, who are quickly becoming one of reality TV’s messiest and most talked-about wealthy dynasties.

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