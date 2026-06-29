13 year old North West is swarmed by grown men in ‘sickening’ clip as she tours alone in Paris

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been called out by Skepta for failing to “protect” their 13 year old daughter North West as she tours without the two of them in Paris.

In a worrying video posted to X, North West could be seen meeting fans at Paris Fashion Week before she was swarmed by adult men who were all wanting a picture with her. During one moment, North West reached out to give one of the adult men a handshake before he forcibly leaned in and grabbed her for a hug.

The fact that 13-year-old North West was going in for a handshake and the adult in the room preferred to avoid the handshake and go in for a hug is terribly and terrifyingly wrong 😭🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lHEeAF18Tt — Toluwase 🇵🇹 (@Toluwase_x) June 27, 2026



North West looked visibly overwhelmed as the men surrounded her, with another clip showing a man posing with her whilst putting his arm over her shoulder.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye have come under fire online for not being there with North West whilst she’s in Paris, especially as it was where Kim was held at gunpoint and robbed ten years ago.

Rapper Skepta has also called out Kim and Kanye, as well as slamming the “disgusting” behaviour of the men around North West.

Resharing the video of the man hugging her, he wrote on X: “A blind man could see she wanted a handshake.” In another post he added: “My fans know I try to stay out of peoples business but damn the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick.”

North West is only 13, and grown men are already putting their hands on her shoulder for photos. Fame at such a young age is unsettling. Kim and Kanye should do better at parenting. pic.twitter.com/29hiJ4Awfv — PHOENIX 30BG (@30bgphoenixx) June 27, 2026



Someone then asked Skepta whether hugging was “a social offense” now, before the rapper responded: “What are you talking about?! She is 13 years old and she put her hand out for a handshake, you don’t ignore that. I can’t believe some these replies to my tweet.”

Another added that North West had “basically skipped being a teenager” because of the piercings on her face, with Skepta sharing: “WOW!! Protect your kids people. Protect your kids!” He described the clips as “sickening” adding: “Schools teaching French, German & English when really the language most people need to f*****g learn is ‘Body Language.’”

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