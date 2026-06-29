Dayton breaks silence over DCC cut and reveals why she’ll never try out for squad again

She claims she was told there was a place for her on the team

Dayton Bramhall has finally broken her silence after getting cut from DCC for the fourth time in a row, as well as revealing why she’s decided not to audition again for the team.

Appearing on the Baddies Besties podcast, Dayton explained how she feels about the whole thing now, saying: “It’s been a year, so I feel great. My life has completely changed in the last year, like, new job, new career, new city and I have a boyfriend now. Life has changed completely. I think when I said I was done auditioning, I really meant I was done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton (@daytonbramhall)



Dayton explained that she realised she didn’t want to try again after getting cut again last season, sharing: “I really put it behind me at that moment and I just, kind of, moved on from there. I feel really content this time around, and fulfilled to say the least. I did what I needed to do. I worked my butt off all year. In between the last time I was in training camp and the last time I auditioned for finals, I worked so hard and that’s all I could do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton (@daytonbramhall)



However, Dayton Bramhall claims that she was actually “encouraged to come back” and try out again for DCC, alleging: “My mom and I separately had conversations with staff of me returning and trying again because it was told there was a place for me there, I just had to work for it.”

She continued: “They told me that] it wasn’t impossible for me to make the team. I had to really work for it. I was given a lot of feedback because of who my mom is and they expected a lot out of me, and while that seems like it could be a lot of pressure, I actually appreciate that.”

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