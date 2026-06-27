They’re incredible, so here’s every legacy cheerleader in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders history

Making the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad is hard enough. Having a retired DCC mum and still deciding to audition for the squad is stressful and impressive. We’ve rounded up a list of all the legacy DCC cheerleaders over the years.

Billie Gosdin and Amber Gosdin

Billie’s the earliest alumni on this list, with her rookie year being in 1979. She only lasted on the squad for one year though. Her daughter Amber’s rookie year was in 1995 and she lasted on the squad for four years. So, while her mum was on the squad first, Amber spent more time as a DCC.

Kim Chapman and Meredith Oden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meredith Oden Root (@meredith.oden.root)

Kim joined in 1982 and stayed on the squad for two years. Her daughter Meredith’s rookies year was in 2007 and stayed for four years.

Judy Trammell and Cassie Trammell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Trammell (@dcc_judy)

If you think this name sounds a bit familiar, you’d be right. Judy is the current head choreographer for the DCC. Judy’s rookie year was in 1980 and she cheered on the squad for four years. Her daughter Cassie was stepping into some pretty big shoes to fill, when she auditioned in 2008. Luckily, she made the team and cheered for five years.

Tina Miller and Victoria Kalina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Kalina (@victoriakalina)

Tina’s rookie year was in 1984 and she was in the squad for three years until 1987. Her daughter Victoria Kalina might sound familiar, as she joined DCC in 2019 and then cheered for four years.

Shannon Hall and Madeline Salter

Shannon joined in 1987 and cheered for three years in the DCC. This is another familiar name to America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders fans, Madeline Salter. She joined in 2021 and was on the squad for five years. It’s been confirmed that she’s retired from the squad and will not be cheering during the 2026-2027 season.

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