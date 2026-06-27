Omg, Gal from Love Island USA has five identical-looking siblings who’ve made a meme page

Love Island USA viewers are all swooning over the Casa Amor boy Gal Tshnieder. I mean, he surfs, he runs a coffee shop, and he seems like a semi-decent human being! What a rare combination! Well, I’m delighted to inform you that Gal has five very similar-looking siblings, who made a meme page to roast him while he’s in the Love Island villa. You really need to see this.

So, Gal from Love Island‘s five siblings are called Adi, Ben, Elah, Esti and Zoe. Two days ago, they made an Instagram account called @galloveisland. In that time, they’ve posted 23 memes about how he’s getting on in the villa. This joke account has already racked up over 9,800 followers. That’s almost twice as many as the real Gal has. Awks.

The siblings are providing extensive commentary on how Gal is getting along in the villa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal (@galloveisland)

Gal’s siblings are also doing the Lord’s work by answering all our burning questions about him, such as whether “Gal” is short for anything (no), who would be his usual type (Kayda) and what he looks like without a moustache.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal (@galloveisland)

They’ve also rummaged through the archives and posted some embarrassing content from the depths of Gal’s Snapchat. As you would.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal (@galloveisland)

Gal’s siblings have said one or two nice things about him, too. A Love Island viewer commented: “Gal seems kind of normal for Love Island. Did he go in with someone in mind?”

A family member used the account to write back: “We agree he’s – for the most part – normal. We were a bit shocked, but Gal is always up for an adventure and we think the opportunity to surf in Fiji and meet beautiful women was probably a no-brainer.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.