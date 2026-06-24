Meet the dreamy surfer boy Gal Tuchschneider from Love Island USA season eight

Gal Tuchschneider is the latest bombshell to walk into the Love Island USA season eight villa during Casa Amor. He’s a surfer and business owner from California. We’ve done the digging, so here’s everything you need to know about Gal from Love Island USA season eight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Tshnieder (@gal.tuch)

Gal’s a 29-year-old entrepreneur, super, and co-founder originally from Houston, Texas. He’s currently based in Los Angeles, California, where he co-founded Saba Surf, a surf lifestyle brand and cafe. His name literally means “wave” in Hebrew. How fitting. Hopefully he’ll be making some waves during Casa Amor too.

Originally created out of frustration with existing surf wax products, he created Saba Surf alongside his co-founder Laura Quintana. What started as a niche surf supply shop, has since grown into a “community-driven coffee shop and surf supply store in Venice, California.” It’s since expanded from surf products to include apparel, coffee, and now has a physical space in California. They even have their own limited-time apparel, like baby-blue tote bags, hats, and shirts. They have a physical space, a loyal following, and a genuinely cool aesthetic. He’s not just a surfer who started a brand, he built an actual community around it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Tshnieder (@gal.tuch)

His Instagram reflects exactly that: surf shots, trips to the Bahamas and Costa Rica, golden hour beach content, and a very laid-back California lifestyle. It seems this Texas boy has adopted a true Californian attitude.

His villa in the journey almost didn’t happen at all. Of the twelve Casa Amor guy bombshells, only six were invited to stay after a pool party and speed-dating round. Luckily, Gal made the cut.

He entered the villa as a bombshell during Casa Amor, and we have a feeling he’s just getting started.

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