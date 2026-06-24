It turns out Love Island USA’s Carl Schmidt’s ex is mega TikTok famous, and she’s spoken out

I don’t know about you but I have a good feeling about Love Island USA bombshell Carl Schmidt, and as it turns out his ex is actually TikTok famous! And when I say that I obviously mean that you’ll either very much know her and follow her, her videos might have popped up occasionally on your FYP page or alternatively you might have literally no idea what I’m talking about. If it’s the latter then regardless she spilled the beans about what he was like with her and that’s worth you sticking around for surely?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carl witness lee schmidt (@carl_witness_lee)



Now, if you haven’t heard of Caroline Cray you should get to know, and if you already know you’ll be well aware of what an icon she is. For the uninitiated, Caroline has a severe of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) and as a result she’s severely allergic to almost everything. She’s currently only able to have water, oats and a hypoallergenic formula, although she has recently trialled eating carrots to huge success. It’s genuinely big news.

Caroline has been open about the impact this has had on her previous relationships, as anything her boyfriends will have eaten or been in contact with could cause her to go into anaphylactic shock if she kissed them. And as she revealed yesterday, it turns out one of her exes is none other than Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell Carl Schmidt.

She first dropped the, if you’ll pardon the pun, bombshell on us with numerous pictures of her and Carl together, alongside the caption: “When Love Island announces the Casa boys and the saxophones keep getting louder.”

Caroline then made another video talking more in depth about her relationship with Carl, and it’s actually so wholesome! She shared: “You may have seen my videos talking about my crazy, psycho toxic ex-boyfriend from when I was 18 years old, but this is not him. Carl was very very good and very respectful of my allergies, my health problems so I’m grateful for that.”

@carolinecrayy Replying to @lexy I felt like I needed to follow up lol loveislandusa ♬ original sound – Caroline Cray

She continued: “We met right after I graduated college in 2022, we met in Nantucket and we dated for a couple of years and it was good. We had a lot of fun in the summers, but I think that him living in Colorado, me living in Massachusetts was just a little bit difficult. We worked at the same country club, he was a personal trainer and I worked behind the desk checking people in.”

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