He went viral two years ago, so let’s meet Love Island USA bombshell Ronnie Gunter

Ronnie Gunter is one of the newest Casa Amor bombshells on Love Island USA, but you might already recognise him after he went viral two years ago, so let’s find out more about him!

Ronnie himself was a lacrosse athlete at university, but as it turns out he also has two relatives that played in the NFL, David Boston and Michael Gunter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drexel Men’s Lacrosse (@drexelmlax)



Ronnie started lacrosse at Drexel University in 2021 as a freshman and played all the way into 2024 as a senior. He was a member of the CAA Championship Team, appearing in 23 games overall and scoring eight goals.

According to his LinkedIn, Ronnie graduated with a major in sports business marketing with a minor in marketing. His dream job is to be a “sports agent and represent many high-class clients in the sports industry.”

He previously worked as a head lifeguard, sports and recreation intern, bartender and most recently as the program director for Harlem Lacrosse, which he started ini July 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie (@_ronniegunter)



Appearing on Love Island USA isn’t his first brush with fame either, as Ronnie Gunter went viral in 2024 for looking like Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. His girlfriend at the time posted the video which quickly went viral, with Ronnie telling Good Day Philadelphia: “Every time I go out and about, I see people doing doubletakes, and have people ask if anyone ever told me I look like Jalen hurts.”

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