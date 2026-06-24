She’s absolutely minted, so how much does Baylen Dupree make per episode of Baylen Out Loud?

It turns out Baylen Dupree is actually insanely wealthy, and a lot of that has to do with the whopping amount she gets paid per episode of Baylen Out Loud, so how much is it?

First off, it’s estimated that Baylen has a net worth of around $1 million to $5 million, a hefty sum! As for how much she gets paid per episode it’s worth taking into consideration that Baylen Out Loud is one of TLC’s best performing shows, with the series reaching over 28 million viewers when it first released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylen Dupree-Dooley (@baylen_dooley)



With the cast of Sister Wives reportedly making up to $40k per episode of the show, many believe that since Baylen Out Loud only focuses on one family that Baylen Dupree is most likely paid around $40k per episode of the show.

However, that isn’t the only source of income that Baylen has, as she also boasts almost 13 million followers on TikTok, and is part of the creator program. At a baseline most creators earn around $0.02 and $0.04 per 1000 views, with her TikTok’s usually getting well over one million views. Based on the amount she posts per month she could be earning around $10k to $15k per month from TikTok alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylen Dupree-Dooley (@baylen_dooley)



She also has 2.8 million followers on Instagram, where she could be earning anywhere from $5k to $50k for just one sponsored post with a brand.

Baylen also has a Cameo account where she charges $150 for a video or $5 just to send her a message. She’s made at least 500 videos on the platform, meaning so far she’s made $75k from Cameo. In short, whilst she does get paid a lot per episode, it’s also no wonder she’s so minted from all her other social media ventures!

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