Meet Casa Amor’s Carl, the adrenaline junkie who runs a fitness business for Asian men

Carl Witness Lee Schmidt is a new Casa Amor star on Love Island USA, and he’s super driven on the outside. He’s a top adrenaline junkie, runs a fitness business to help Asian men get stronger, and essentially, is now just looking to steal someone’s girl and enter the main villa.

He goes sailing with his mum in his free time, but for work, Carl is a NASM certified personal trainer and runs Hapa Strong. His business focus is “empowering Asian men to reclaim their strength and masculinity through fitness,” and spends most of his time in the gym.

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He’s 28 years old, has worked as a personal therapy aide for over three years, and visited Vietnam as part of his travels last year. Carl has made a connection with Amiya Harvey in Casa Amor, telling her his turn-on is “kindness” and that his whole family plays volleyball.

Carl is 6ft 4in and loves a tall girly. Looks like he’s quite the model himself, as he’s modelled for Walmart fitness products. He’s also super wholesome, as he’s got a dog that he takes surfing with him, and even went out on the water after graduating from Carleton College.

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He’s from Denver, Colorado, where he goes crabbing with friends and hangs out with his tight-knit family. Carl used to play football at college, but suffered a nasty injury in 2014. He wrote: “I fell hard. I was frustrated and angry that was my last day on the football field.”

“But the Regime picked me up and made feel like I was still part of the team. Thank you to all who have sent me texts and visited me in person. I love all you crazy guys on the football ball team and go take state. Hell of a season but it’s not over yet,” Carl added.

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