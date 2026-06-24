Who is Colin Dooley? Everything to know about Baylen Dupree’s husband from Baylen Out Loud

Season three of Baylen Out Loud has arrived, and viewers are curious about the man standing beside Baylen Dupree. So, who is Baylen Dupree’s husband, Colin Dooley?

He’s had a recent career change

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Dooley (@colin_dooley24)

The 26-year-old is a real estate agent and former United States Air Force Honour Guard member. Colin and Baylen tied the knot on May 9, 2026, after first meeting on a dating app in 2022. Since then, he has become a familiar face to fans thanks to his appearances on the show and across Baylen’s social media platforms.

Before beginning his career in real estate, he served in the United States Air Force for six years. Colin was a Senior Airman and Body Bearer and was stationed in the Washington, D.C. area. Impressive.

Baylen and Colin’s love story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylen Dupree-Dooley (@baylen_dooley)

Baylen and Colin began dating in November 2022, after matching on a dating app. And now they’ve been together ever since. He’s supported her the entire time through her journey with Tourette syndrome.

In 2024 the couple moved in together in Arlington, Virginia, to an obsessively pink apartment. This was a big decision within their relationship, but even more so as this marked the next step in Baylen’s independence journey from her parents and with her Tourettes syndrome.

The couple officially became husband and wife on May 9, 2026, at a wedding ceremony in Warrenton, Virginia. “To us, marriage means choosing each other every single day,” Colin told People. “It’s about being best friends and teammates and going through every season of life together.”

Navigating Tourette syndrome and social media together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Dooley (@colin_dooley24)

In a Seen clip, Colin opened up that he knew “nothing” about Tourette syndrome when they first began dating. He was hesitant in the beginning on their first date: “I really like this girl, if she was constantly ticking 24/7, am I going to be able to talk to her? Is she going to be able to talk to me?”

Colin’s frequently featured in Baylen’s TikTok videos as well. With over 12.9 million followers and 297.5 million likes, she’s amassed quite the following. As Baylen Out Loud continues to document the couple’s life together, viewers are getting an even closer look at the relationship that has made Colin a fan favourite.

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