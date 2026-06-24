Who is Corey Sawyer Jr.? Meet the Love Island USA season eight Casa Amor bombshell

Love Island USA season eight’s Casa Amor brought twelve new men into the villa, and Corey Sawyer Jr. is one of the bombshells here to shake things up.

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Originally from Orlando, Florida, Corey is 24-years-old and currently lives in Longwood, an area just outside of the city. He’s a Florida boy through and through. But his story is anything but ordinary.

He comes from a family of athletes. His dad, Corey Sawyer Sr., was an All-American and national champions defensive back at Florida State University before getting drafted to the Cincinnati bengals in 1994. Football royalty, essentially.

Growing up he followed in his dad’s footsteps and played football before switching to basketball at seven-years-old. “I just realized I wanted to have my own name and my own path, and I had more fun playing basketball,” Corey told The Daily Eastern News. He’s clearly not afraid to make bold moves and go after what we wants. Good traits to bring into Casa Amor. Hopefully he’ll shake things up in the villa and really test the Islanders’ connections. Or form some new ones.

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After graduating high school, Corey moved to Puerto Rico to play in professional leagues. Impressive. Within his first year, he became the number one ranked scorer on the island. While he contemplated going pro immediately, he decided to go to college instead. Which is how he found himself at Eastern Illinois University. He went on to play Division I basketball as a starting guard during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. After graduating from Eastern Illinois University, he signed to play professionally in Puerto Rico in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

Athletic family, his own legacy, and a villa full of possibilities. Corey is just getting started.

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