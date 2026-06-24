Tan France claims Queer Eye co-star called him ‘kind of a traitor’ for not being publicly out

Queer Eye might have ended but the drama certainly hasn’t, as Tan France has claimed that one of his co-stars called him “kind of a traitor” for not being out to his family prior to the season premiere.

During an appearance on the Dinner’s on Me podcast, hosted by Jesse Ferguson, Tan shared how when he was cast on the show he was still closeted to his family, and only came out two days before the premiere of the show. However, it caused a “heated argument” between himself and one of his Queer Eye co-stars, something Tan has never publicly discussed before.

He shared: “I’ve never said this before, and I won’t say who it was, but during filming of that first season, somebody on the cast was quite frustrated with me when they found out that I wasn’t out to my family.”

Tan claimed that the co-star told him: “You’re kind of a traitor to us on the show if you’re not out.’ Like, ‘How can you be on Queer Eye and not be singing it from the rooftops?’ We got into a heated argument, and I was saying, ‘You have no idea what my experience is as a queer Muslim, a queer brown person, a queer immigrant. It’s all well and good you’re saying this, but you will never understand what it’s like as a person of colour trying to come out when you’ve had nobody ever say those words in your community before.'”

Tan explained that as Queer Eye was getting first getting so successful, he “was navigating something so different to everybody else at the time, so it felt really heavy. But once my family accepted it and understood it, now, gosh, they’re a huge part of my life. They love my husband, they love my kids. We are so close again.”

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