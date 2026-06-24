Love Island USA star Zach Georgio’s brother is defending him amid rumours about his sexuality

Zach Georgio‘s brother Charlie is defending him amid rumours about his sexuality on Love Island USA. Basically, some pictures of Zach with who he called his ‘BF’ have come out, and now he’s getting super close with Bryce Alaki, to the point where he kissed his forehead.

When rumours began, Charlie, who was in the villa last season, responded and said, “I see it. I live it. I breathe it. I’m on this journey with you guys.” Now though, he’s began to defend his bro and said: “When you’re a guy that’s comfortable enough in your own s*xuality…”

He continued: “You can crack jokes. You know that, don’t you? There are guys out there that are comfortable enough in their own s*xuality to crack jokes – straight guys, you know what I mean?” So, it looks like he’s essentially shutting the speculation down.

It’s not the first time Charlie has had to defend his brother’s behaviour on the show. Charlie added: “Someone switch on this Bryce, Trinity and Zach situation. As far as I’m aware, it was Bryce who came to Zach throughout the day expressing his doubts and insecurities.”

Charlie Georgio is defending his brother Zach after backlash over Zach’s comments about Bryce and Trinity’s relationship on Love Island USA.

credit: @theshaderoomteens + @charliegeorgio on Instagram pic.twitter.com/IdZpKJrt3E — Just N Life (@TheJustNLife) June 18, 2026

Reality Shrine exclusively spoke to body language expert Inbaal Honigman who spoke on behalf of Casino.ca. And she thinks that whilst they’re certainly close friends there could be some mutual attraction on both their ends, so it’s not based on absolutely nothing.

She claimed: “They’re close friends, which we can see in how comfortable they are touching each other. They cross the line into more intimate moments when they touch each other’s bodies. The question is whether they’re attracted to one another.”

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