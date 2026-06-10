All the evidence Zach’s brother Charlie Georgio is going back as a Love Island USA bombshell

A year after he first went on Love Island USA, Charlie Georgio is rumoured to be heading back into the villa as a bombshell. He only lasted for a short period of time on the 2025 season, in which he seemed to fall head over heels for Hannah, so could he be returning?

Charlie’s little brother Zach is on the current season, and even Kenzie Annis has said his older brother is better-looking. Awkward. Anyway, after she made that comment, she actually got some flirting from Charlie. He told her, “Big bro will look after you.”

If that isn’t evidence enough to hint he may be going back into the villa, the UK version airing right now has just brought two brothers in for the first time. In the past, we saw twins Jess and Eve go on the show at the same time, but the US could copy Aidan and Kavan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Georgio (@charliegeorgio)

Kavan entered the villa several days after Aidan, and even stole his girl Ellie to couple up with. Talk about brotherly competition! And in Zach and Charlie’s instance, Kenzie’s friend commented, “kenzies friend here! i think yall would be super cute together 😋🥰🥰.”

If it’s not Charlie walking back in as a bombshell, people are hoping he returns for Casa Amor. One person told him, “Charlie sweetie I need you to come in the villa as a bombshell or as a casa guy,” while another said, “please go into the villa as a mystery bombshell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Georgio (@charliegeorgio)

Charlie has already been a bombshell during season seven, but he has explicitly stated he’s open to returning to the villa. Back in June 2025, he told Chicks In The Office podcast that he wants to come back for Casa Amor, but that never actually happened.

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