People think Kenzie’s ex attended Capitol rally when they were together, but what’s the truth?

Love Island USA‘s Kenzie Annis’s ex-boyfriend from about six years ago is allegedly a Trump supporter. She’s recently received online backlash for allegedly being MAGA, as she was featured in a video with a Trump flag behind her, but her family say they’re anti-Trump.

However, since then, we’ve found an old video of her messing around with a guy who people think is her ex-boyfriend. It was posted on her TikTok page in 2020, where she’s seen smiling before turning the camera round on the man in question, who is wearing a face mask.

A guy has commented, “Wanna steal some of my hoodies,” and looking at his TikTok page, he attended a Trump rally and stormed Capitol Hill in protest, during their relationship, on January 6th. The video stated, “Welcome to simp nation,” and they look pretty cosy.

In the background of their video together, which is still on Kenzie’s TikTok, there’s multiple American flags in the bedroom. There’s also a video of the same guy, who is wearing the same cross necklace, dancing on her page, and it doesn’t appear to be the guy who commented.

The guy who commented is Adam Johnson from Missouri, which is ages away from Georgia. And to be fair, even if he is her ex, that doesn’t mean they have the same political stance. There’s also a photo of her seemingly wearing a MAGA hat, but it looks like it’s AI.

so kenzie’s family said she isn’t a trumpie but she was literally dating a trumpie who during their relationship attended trump rally’s and stormed the capitol hill on january 6th #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Y0XyoJq8g6 — lex (@hatemadeuluvme) May 29, 2026

He claimed that nether Kenzie or any of his family are Trump supporters, saying that the rumours “couldn’t be further from the truth.” He added: “Me and my family are very against the Trump administration. We have never voted for Donald Trump.”

Kenzie’s father also addressed the accusations that Kenzie Annis is a MAGA supporter in any way, telling TMZ that she isn’t a Trump supporter and neither is anyone else in their family. So regardless of the online backlash, they’re shutting it all down.

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