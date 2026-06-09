She’s the newest Love Island USA bombshell, so who is Jen Terry?

Jennifer Terry is the latest blonde bombshell to step into the Love Island USA villa, so let’s find out everything we know about her!

Jennifer, who goes by Jen, is a 23 year old model from Melbourne, Florida. She’s represented by not one, not two, but three modelling agencies: Wilhelmina Models NY, Next Miami, and Natural Models in LA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Terry (@jennifertterry)

Wilhelmina, which was founded back in 1967 by Dutch supermodel Wilhelmina Cooper, describes itself as an agency that has “prestigious standing as an industry leader by providing full-spectrum model management for women, men and fitness models, as well as entertainers and musicians.” She’s not the first islander to be represented by Wilhelmina Models NY, as Love Island USA season seven’s Andreina Santos is also signed to them.

As a model, she already has an impressive roster including campaigns with major fashion brands including SKIMS, Tecovas, and Guess. She’s even been featured on billboards for a Guess campaign! Coming from the Sunshine State, she’s no stranger to being in a bikini, as she’s already been featured in plenty of bikini shoots throughout her modelling career so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Terry (@jennifertterry)

She went to Melbourne Central Catholic High School, where she graduated in 2021, sharing in an Instagram post. Since then, she’s been modelling full-time ever since. At just 23, she’s building an impressive portfolio.

While we know her shoe size, we’re still waiting to find out more about this incoming bombshell. But with over 40,000 followers on Instagram and 17,500 followers on TikTok, she already has a fanbase that’s ready and waiting to watch her thrive in the villa.

With her model looks, a tri-coastal agency roster, and the kind of confidence that comes with booking SKIMS campaigns, she’s exactly the type of girl who could shake up the villa and make the boys seriously reconsider their couplings.

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