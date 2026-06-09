Has Reece retired from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders? Here’s what’s really going on

There are some rumours that veteran Reece might have retired from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, something which could play out in the upcoming season of America’s Sweethearts on Netflix. So, let’s have a look at why people think she’s retiring.

Reece has been with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for three years, after her rookie season was shown in the very first season of America’s Sweethearts, so is she retiring after all this time?

The first piece of ‘evidence’ people think they’ve found is that Reece is doing a meet and greet with the Little Words Project on the 6th June, as verified by their own website. However, it turns out that apparently the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders finals are also on the 6th of June, and as we know from their rigid schedules there is no way Reece would be able to do both. So, the fact she’s attending the meet and greet and seemingly won’t be at the finals does seem to indicate she’s no longer part of the squad.

Another post shared on Reddit of one of the behind the scenes pictures from finals seems to confirm that Reece was not there on the day.

Someone else on Reddit also spotted something she’d recently mentioned on a podcast, where Reece shared: “I’m just in the phase of my life right now where I’m trying to decide what’s next? What’s my next step in life.” Given that the focus of the upcoming America’s Sweethearts season does seem to revolve around Reece it could all be building up to her announcing her retirement at end of the season.

At the moment nothing has officially been confirmed and most likely won’t be until the new season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, so this is currently all speculation. However, given that people also think that Karley has been cut, this season could bring about a lot of big changes to the team!

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